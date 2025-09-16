More Fun, Better Health: PlaygroundGR Purports the Power of Play

Grand Rapids Plays is a free community event hosted by THE PLAYGROUNDgr that is designed to make play accessible to everyone. The event brings together play experts who offer a variety of activities that might otherwise be unavailable due to barriers like cost or transportation.

It's a great chance for people to benefit from the healing power of play and learn how to continue these practices at home. The next Grand Rapids Plays event will be held on Friday, September 20, 2025, from 1:00 PM to 3:30 PM at Congress Elementary in Grand Rapids.

The event will feature numerous hands-on play experts and a range of engaging activities, including mindfulness, yoga, nature play, and art. The event also continues its commitment to helping the community by giving away new books, play tools, and drums to attendees.

Todd and Michelle had the chance to participate in a drumming exercise with featured expert Josh Dunigan. For more information, you can visit the official website at theplaygroundgr.org.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok