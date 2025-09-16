MooZoo Slime Shop to Host Kids' Business Fair

MooZoo Slime Shop, known for its unique slime bars and STEM workshops, is taking its mission to the next level by hosting a special Kids' Business Fair. The event is designed to inspire children to discover their inner entrepreneur by giving them a platform to showcase their very own businesses.

The fair will feature up to 25 talented kid vendors, ages 5-17, selling a variety of products, including slime, snacks, crafts, and more. It's a fantastic opportunity for young people to learn, grow, and shine as business leaders in the community.

MORE THAN JUST SLIME

While slime is at the heart of the event, there’s much more for families to enjoy. Attendees can get hands-on at the MooZoo Slime Bar, where they can create their own custom slime by choosing from a variety of textures, colors, scents, and charms. In addition to the marketplace, the festival will include a bounce house, family-friendly entertainment, and other exciting surprises. The goal is to make it an unforgettable day of creativity, community, and fun.

TURNING PLAY INTO LEARNING

MooZoo Slime Shop isn't just about fun—it's about transforming play into hands-on STEM learning. The event will showcase how science concepts like polymers and non-Newtonian fluids can be explored in a fun and accessible way. It also provides a safe, supportive environment for kids to experience the freedom and responsibility of having their own business, from setting up their booth to interacting with customers and making sales.

EVENT DETAILS

The MooZoo Slime Festival and Kids' Business Fair will be held on Sunday, September 28, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Wyoming Harbor Church. Admission is free for the public. For young people interested in becoming a vendor, applications are available online for a small fee. This is a chance for the community to come together to support the next generation of innovators and business owners.

More info can be found here: MooZoo Slime Shop Facebook Page

