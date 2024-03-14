Monster Jam is back at Van Andel Arena on March 22-24

High energy meets high octane as the roar of Monster Jam fills the Van Andel Arena on March 22-24.

Weston Anderson, driver of the Grave Digger monster truck, joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix via Zoom, talks about what it's like to drive the most famous monster truck in the competition and what audiences can expect at the show.

At the event, witness world-class driver athletes and the most recognizable trucks tear up the dirt and compete in intense competitions of speed and skill.

Attendees can also see the monster trucks up close at the Monster Jam Pit Party, as well as meet their favorite drivers and crews, get autographs, and take pictures. Pit Parties will take place on March 23 and 24 at 10:30 a.m.

Tickets start at $15.

Purchase tickets at monsterjam.com.