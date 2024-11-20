"Monopoly: Grand Rapids Edition" board game to be released in Fall 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Mr. Monopoly is making his way to Grand Rapids! Top Trumps USA, the American division of Winning Moves International and creators of classic board games, will release MONOPOLY: Grand Rapids Edition in Fall 2025.

MONOPOLY: Grand Rapids Edition will replace the perennial board game’s famous Atlantic City squares, from ‘Boardwalk’ to ‘Park Place,’ with Grand Rapids businesses, nonprofits and landmarks.

This special edition MONOPOLY board will include customized Community Chest and Chance playing cards, along with MONOPOLY money, ensuring that every detail of the game pays homage to the Grand Rapids community.

Top Trumps is currently seeking well-established Grand Rapids businesses and nonprofits to be part of this historic way to honor communities across the city. To submit your favorite Grand Rapids locations, fill out their form at us.toptrumps.com/pages/grand-rapids-monopoly.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok