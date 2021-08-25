Mona Lake Paddle Race II taking place Saturday, Aug. 28

There are no running shoes needed for this race, join the Muskegon Lakeshore Paddle Club as they wrap up their inaugural Race Series on Saturday, August 28.

Race participants can compete in 2.5K, 5K, and 10K paddle races using stand-up paddleboards, kayaks, outriggers, or surf skis.

Cash prizes will also be awarded to first-place finishers of the 5K and 10K races and MLPC-branded YETI tumblers will be given to second and third-place finishers.

Race check-in from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., the mandatory race meeting begins at 8:30, and the races will begin at 9 with an awards ceremony afterward.

New for Mona Lake Paddle Race II, racers, sponsors, and volunteers are invited to a pre-race backyard barbeque on Friday, August 27, where people new to the sport will have the opportunity to try several different types of paddleboards. Event details will be provided upon registration.

The second Mona Lake Paddle Race will take place at Ross Park, located at 82 Randall Rd in Norton Shores.

Registration costs $50 and can be done here.

For more event details, visit their Facebook page.