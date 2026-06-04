MomHint's Sherri French shares summer fun and travel ideas

For those ready to travel or have fun with their family, there is a lot to look forward to this year!

Lifestyle and parenting expert Sherri French returned to the Mix to share these ideas for celebrating summer as a family.

Foot Locker

This summer, Foot Locker is your go-to destination for travel-ready footwear, bringing together the hottest styles and iconic silhouettes for every kind of adventure. From the street-ready Adidas Samba Jane to a classic Havaianas sandal and the performance-driven Adidas Adizero Evo SL, there's a perfect shoe for wherever the season takes you.

You can shop these styles and more at Foot Locker stores and online at FootLocker.com.

Olay

Olay Super Serum Body Wash - $12.99

Olay Super Serum Body Lotion - $14.99

Refresh your body care with an upgrade from dry and dull to visibly-improved and luminous with Olay’s Super Routine, featuring their Super Serum Body Wash and new Body Lotion. With Olay’s advanced skin-delivery technology, the serum complex not only stays on the skin – but also penetrates the skin’s surface layers instead of going down the drain.

The Olay Super Serum Body Lotion is made out of a lightweight formula and is infused with a concentrated serum complex of skincare ingredients formulated with Alpha Hydroxy Acid (AHA) instead of (BHA).

Available at major retailers nationwide including Walmart, Target, Walgreens, CVS, Family Dollar, and Olay.com.

Visit Anaheim

Visit Anaheim is offering it's 100 Days 'Til Summer promotion offering up to 20% off at hotel stays in Anaheim and Garden Grove, California.

Disneyland Resort’s Kids’ Summer Ticket allows children ages three to nine to visit with a special $50 One-Day Park Hopper ticket during select dates.

Head to VisitAnaheim.org/100days for more information.

Melon Mayhem

Melon Mayhem - $14.99

Melon Mayhem is the fast-paced, laugh-out-loud matching game the whole family will love! Players race to collect matching melon halves, earn melon slices, and the first to collect ten melon slices, forming two melons, becomes the Melon Mayhem Master!

Shop online at Amazon, at specialty stores nationwide, or at Lukilab.com.

For more information, visit @momhint on Instagram and TikTok.

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