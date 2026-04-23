MomHint's Sherri French shares great golfing accessories for the season

Warmer weather means more opportunities to hit the links this season! Lifestyle and parenting contributor, Sherri French returned to the Morning Mix to share these great products for your golf game.

TITE Eyewear



TITE 01 - Oxford frame color, Blue Mirror lens - $250

TITE 03 – Overcast frame color, Blue Mirror lens - $200

TITE 04 – Fairway frame color (green), ProGolf lens - $200

TITE Eyewear is engineered specifically for golf, featuring its patent-pending lens technology that filters precise wavelengths of visible light to control and quiet the visual noise while enhancing contrast, clarity, and depth perception. The advanced lens technology amplifies the green spectrum to expose subtle details, yet preserves natural color, and provides players above-standard 415 UVA/UVB protection for long-term eye health.

TITE Eyewear delivers an open field of view, feather-light comfort, no-slip contact points, integrated hat gripper, and TITE-TILT™ fit adjustment.

Shop online at titeeyewear.com.

Birdie Balolu



Golf Cart Seat Cover - $62

Messenger Bag - $94

NEW Wristlet Pouch - $42

All items are designed to be multifunctional, seamlessly transitioning from sport to everyday lifestyle use. Most bags have insulated pockets where you can use small cooler packs to keep snacks or cosmetics cool.

The Golf Cart Seat Cover is perfect for any weather, especially the hot and cold seasons to help keep your backside comfortable on the cart. No more sticking to the seat or being too cold.

The Messenger Bag feature provides ample storage space for all your essentials, including a laptop, while keeping them secure. Strap it over your golf cart armrest as a saddle bag or slip it on top of your travel bag using our handy trolley strap when traveling. The main wristlet pocket has an insulated interior. Use small freezer packs to keep items cool when needed.

Visit birdiebalou.com for more, and use the code MOMHINT15 for 15% off online!

GolfGuiders

GolfGuiders is your all-in-one golf universe - play smarter on the course, connect with golfers worldwide, and unlock everything the game has to offer, all in one app. Other apps charge for what they call premium features. GolfGuiders offers more — and it's completely free.

Powered by cutting-edge AI, GolfGuiders is transforming golf into a smarter, more connected, and truly global experience. You can track your scores at any golf course, shop for the latest golf gear as well as keep up to date on the latest golfing news.

Download the GolfGuiders app at the Apple App Store or the Android Play Store.

Supergoop!



Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 - $38

PLAY Everyday Lotion SPF 50

$28 PLAY Antioxidant Mist SPF 50 in Sunny Citrus - $24

The PGA TOUR and Supergoop!, the SPF-first skincare brand known for feel-good, high performance sunscreen formulas designed for everyday wear, announced a multi-year partnership naming the brand as the Official Suncare of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions. Fans can experience Supergoop! products at select TPC Network Properties, PGA TOUR Tournament Fan Shops and at key events throughout the PGA TOUR season through Supergoop!'s Reapplication Station, which makes its debut at the PGA TOUR's flagship event, THE PLAYERS Championship this past March.

As part of the partnership, Supergoop! also welcomes 13-time PGA TOUR winner and fan favorite Justin Rose as brand ambassador. Rose's use of Supergoop! sunscreen will be featured in digital and social content throughout the PGA TOUR season, highlighting how he seamlessly integrates the brand into his daily routine while inspiring fans to make SPF a natural part of their own, both on and off the course.

Available online at supergoop.com and in stores!

For more information, visit @momhint on Instagram and TikTok.

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