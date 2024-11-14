MomHint's Holiday Hosting Must-Haves

‘Tis the season to start hosting and entertaining. Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French from MomHint, shares great ideas to host the perfect holiday event this year.

Pottery Barn

Gingerbread Stoneware Mugs (Set of 2) - $29.50 | Gingerbread House Stoneware Platter - $39.50 | Stewart Plaid Cotton Rectangular Tablecloth - $139

· The Gingerbread Stoneware Mugs feature charming holiday-themed illustrations, perfect for adding a touch of warmth and cheer to your seasonal gatherings.

· Crafted from high-quality stoneware, these mugs are not only microwave and dishwasher safe but also designed to keep your beverages warm while bringing a cozy feel to your holiday traditions.

· The Gingerbread House Stoneware Platter showcases whimsical gingerbread house designs, making it a delightful centerpiece for your holiday table.

· It's practical for everyday use while adding a touch of seasonal charm to your celebrations.

· The Stewart Plaid Cotton Rectangular Tablecloth features a timeless plaid pattern that adds a cozy and festive touch to your dining experience, perfect for holiday gatherings.

· Made with durable cotton, this tablecloth is designed for easy care and longevity, ensuring it maintains its vibrant colors and elegant look through countless meals and celebrations.

Mighty Clean

Mighty Clean Washing Machine Cleaner - $16.99 | Mighty Clean Dishwasher Cleaner - $16.99 | Mighty Clean Garbage Disposal Cleaner - $16.99

· Whether for your yourself or extended family and friends during holiday entertaining, everyone will notice the difference in freshness and cleanliness of towels, linens, dishes, and dinnerware when your washing machine and dishwasher are routinely cleaned and refreshed with MightyClean products.

· Washing Machine Cleaner Tablets with its Ocean Fresh scent penetrates deep into washer, removing buildup and eliminating odors, leaving your machine fresh and clean. Works in all types of washing machines, including top loaders, front loaders, and high-efficiency (he )machines.

· MightyCLean Dishwasher Cleaner Tablets in a fresh lemon scent tackle tough grease, grime, and limescale, ensuring your dishes come out sparkling every time.

· Garbage Disposal Cleaner, Cleans, Deodorizes, Freshens with powerful foaming action. Safe for all pipes and tanks and in a great smelling foaming Citrus Scent

· Use code 255MEBPC for 25% off

Dyson

Dyson WashG1 - $699.00

· Perfect cleaning machine for holiday hosting prep or post-entertaining clean-up and the ideal holiday gift for your favorite host or the cooking enthusiast in your life.

· Dyson’s first dedicated wet machine to wash hard floors properly.

· 33 oz. capacity clean water tank, covering flooring over 3,000 sq. ft.

· The Dyson WashG1 has been designed with in-use hydration control, allowing owners to select the level of hydration required based on debris type, flooring, or personal preference.

BetterGum

FOCUS Gum & RELAX Gum

· BetterGum FOCUS: Helps improve focus and concentration for a productive day. Infused with the Ashwagandha herb, known for its ability to help improve focus and concentration, as well as L-Theanine, known for helping clear "mental fog" for increased clarity and improved attention. BetterGum FOCUS can help you achieve a more focused and mindful state with increased concentration, ideal for work, school, and studying. And with all the tasks we try to juggle during the holidays, it's the perfect gum to chew for the season and all year long!

· BetterGum RELAX: Formulated to help manage stress and promote relaxation. Infused with the Ashwagandha herb, as well as GABA, both known for their ability to relieve anxiety and help your body achieve the extra calm, the great-tasting mint gum can help you achieve a more peaceful frame of mind, ideal for decompressing after a long day, and perfect for what can sometimes be the stressful holiday season!

· Use code MOMHINT for 25% off

Plum Paper

Planner prices will vary based on size and customization – start at $41.95

· Plum Paper is all about giving you a planner that's 100% customizable and totally unique to you.

· When you design yours, you’ll pick from a range of gorgeous covers, create your perfect layout, choose when it starts, add custom holidays, and even throw in fun planner stickers to keep everything organized and stylish.

· Plus, you can add extra pages tailored to organizing your home, job, school, habits, or hobbies to make it even more personal.

· Each planner is handmade in the U.S., so you know every detail is made with care. The quality is top-notch — from the premium paper that feels amazing to write on, to the hand-coiled binding and the sturdy monthly tabs that are built to last.

· If you love staying organized, Plum Paper lets you create something that really fits your life, making it the perfect way to stay on top of your holiday plans (and everything else!) this season.

· Black Friday Pre-Sale 11/11-11/15: 30% off + gift with purchase

· Cyber Sale 11/27-12/2: 30% off + gift with purchase

To find details on all of these great holiday entertaining ideas, head to @momhint on Instagram and TikTok.

