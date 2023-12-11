MomHint shares fun and games to put under the tree this holiday season

Parents are always looking for ways to make the holidays magical for their kids. Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French, shares the best gifts for kids under your tree.

Franklin Sports

Pilot Series Fiberglass Pickleball Paddle With Maxgrit® - $69.99 | Glow-In-The-Dark Pickleballs – 3 pack - $11.99 | NHL One-Timer Hockey Passer - $79.99 | NHL Team Soft Sport Hockey Set - $19.99

· Sports lovers who have big kids and little kids, Franklin Sports has everything you need for under your tree

· From Pickleball paddles and balls to hockey and basketball sets, surprise your kids with amazing team gifts this year

Microsoft Xbox Series S - Starter Bundle - $299.99

· Easily jump into the world of gaming with the Xbox Series S – Starter Bundle, which has everything you need to play right out of the box!

· The bundle includes an Xbox Series S and 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the monthly gaming membership that gives you access to hundreds of games, including great games for the family like Minecraft Legends and Powerwash Simulator.

· We’ve made it easy for parents to feel comfortable and confident in their child’s gaming experience with our convenient Xbox Family Settings App available for free on iOS and Android, which give simple tools to easily manage your children’s gaming activities such as screen time, friend requests and updating content restrictions.

Hearthsong Toys

Woodland Tea Set - $24.99 | Tumbling Mat - $59.99 | 2-in-1 Ring Set - $129.99 | Magical Mare Jump Along - $39.99 | Unicorn Hop n Go - $49.99 for a set of 2 | Giant Bowling - $39.99 | Galaxy Bow Blaster - $17.99 | Inflatable Indoor/Outdoor Easel - $44.99

· Hearthsong believes kids' greatest superpower is their ability to imagine bigger and create colossal wonderlands.

· We want our kids to have an endless imagination!

· We've made a big deal out of playtime for the last 40 years and we're just getting started.

· Use code MOMHINT to get 40 percent off

Blue Orange Games- Beat the 8 Ball - $24.99

· A great family party game for all ages with very simple rules.

· Each round is a thrilling challenge which consist in releasing your ball on your ramp at the exact right time.

· The high-quality component easily come apart to store away and the score boards are part of the ramps’ design which make it super convenient.

Crayola Scribble Scrubbies Glow Ocean Lagoon - $24.99

· It's time to take the glow-in-the-dark fun to the next level with Scribble Scrubbies Glow Ocean Lagoon!

· This adventurous set allows kids to color, clean and color again as they play make-believe with four new creatures that also GLOW in the dark.

· The imaginative fun continues when the playset comes to life via augmented reality too within the FREE Scribble Scrubbie Pets app.

To find details on all of these great under the tree gift ideas head to @momhint on Instagram.