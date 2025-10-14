Momentum Center's Well-Being Collective Hosting an Open House

The Momentum Center in Grand Haven is more than just a building; it’s a powerful grassroots movement dedicated to creating a supportive, stigma-free community. Operating out of its location at 401 N 7th Street, the Center offers essential social engagement, support groups, and programs for adults and teens dealing with mental health challenges, addictions, and disabilities. The entire mission centers on dismantling the barriers of isolation and ensuring every person finds their value.

To truly champion whole-person care, the Momentum Center created The Wellbeing Collective. It's a key partnership that brings together local practitioners to offer complementary services like yoga, sound baths, and educational workshops. The Collective effectively expands the Center’s mission, making vital resources available to both members and the broader community, demonstrating a commitment to health that goes beyond traditional support.

The Open House for The Wellbeing Collective is this Friday, October 17th, from 4 – 6:30 PM, at the Momentum Center. You will have the chance to meet practitioners, explore the resources available for face-to-face therapy, and join a welcoming community focused on personal growth.Take the first step toward a healthier, more connected life. Visit Momentum Center GH for more details.

