Mom Hint's Back-To-School Necessities

It's time to get the kids ready to head back to school. Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French showcases everything parents and kids need to get ready for back to school.

Bixbee

Sparkalicious Gold Backpack - Medium Size - $44.99 | Sparkalicious Gold Lunchbox - $19.99 |Sparkalicious Gold duffle - Medium size - $26.99 (3 sizes available S,M,L) | Shark Camo Backpack - Medium Size - $42.99 |Shark Camo Lunchbox - $19.99

Backpacks have a patented, ergonomic, horizontal design to help keep the base of the backpack at the curve of the back. This is what occupational therapists recommend.

For every backpack sold, Bixbee donates a schoolbag with supplies to a kid in need.

15% off with email signup

Crayola

Crayola Clicks Retractable Markers - $9.99 | Crayola Project XL PosterMarkers - $7.99

Kick-off the school year right with a colorful first day that includes new and exciting products from Crayola!

Make dried-out markers a thing of the past with new Clicks Retractable Markers . These washable markers are made with special ink to resist drying out and have an easy-click design so kids can color and retract with one hand.

. These washable markers are made with special ink to resist drying out and have an easy-click design so kids can color and retract with one hand. Markers are probably not the only art supplies on your back-to-school lists this year. Crayola has you covered with all of the must-have items to give kids the creative tools for all their coloring, drawing, and doodling needs, including 12 count Colored Pencils and 24 count Crayons .

and . As the school projects start to roll in, make sure to check out the Project XL Poster Markers for posters, decorations, signs, and more. These extra-large, chisel tip markers create bright and bold lines and are sure to make school projects a success.

TJ Maxx / Marshalls

From backpacks and lunchboxes to trendy first-day outfits, T.J.Maxx and Marshalls carry the top must-haves for back to school— both in-stores and online.

Head in-stores to T.J.Maxx and Marshalls or online to shop this back-to-school look – all for under $20 !

! These must-have finds for all your back-to-school needs are available in-store and online – and at unbeatable prices .

. All of these looks today can be found at T.J.Maxx and Marshalls and online for under $20 – perfect for stepping into the new school year in style.

Native Shoes

Jefferson Crayola Print Child Colorway: Shell White / Shell White / Multi Doodle - $40

Purpose-led footwear brand Native Shoes has released additional colors and styles to their limited-edition collaboration with Crayola, celebrating the brands’ shared creativity.

Drawing inspiration from Crayola's bold and iconic colors, the collection includes Native Shoes’ best-loved styles for adults and kids-just in time for back-to-school shopping.

As with all Native Shoes, all of the styles in the Crayola collaboration are designed to tread lightly on the planet.

Fully recyclable through the Native Shoes RemixTM Project, the shoes can be shipped back free of charge once outgrown, to be transformed into colorful playgrounds for local communities in Native Shoes’ hometown of Vancouver, Canada.

Epson

Epson EcoTank ET-2760 - $299.99

The Epson EcoTank ET-2760 features easy-to-fill, supersized ink tanks, wireless, cartridge-free printing, and savings of up to 90 percent on ink.

Get 2 years of ink with the included or each low-cost replacement ink set so you can freely print book reports, colorful projects, permission slips, senior capstone papers, photos, and weekly schedules for the whole family without worrying about running out of ink – and with zero cartridge waste.

To find details on all of these back-to-school products head to @momhint on Instagram.