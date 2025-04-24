Mochinut opens Asian-American fusion restaurant in Grand Rapids

Mochinut, a dessert shop chain famous for combining Japanese and American donuts, Korean hot dogs, and bubble teas, is opening a new restaurant in Grand Rapids.

This is Mochinut's second West Michigan location, with an additional storefront in Kalamazoo.

Mochinut's Grand Rapids location will have a weekend-long grand opening celebration from April 25 through 27 at their storefront, 2927 28th Street.

Watch the video above to see Todd and Michelle sample some of the products Mochinut offers.

See Mochinut's menu at mochinut.com. Learn more about the Grand Rapids location on Facebook.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok