Mitten Makers Market opens new location in Grandville

Mitten Makers Market supports local makers and unique finds through their boutique marketplace in downtown Grandville. The store has opened to a new location, located at 3901 Chicago Dr SW, following the business' growth in recent years.

Customers can shop handmade goods, gifts, apparel items, home decor, and more from local vendors. Michigan-made products are also available for purchase at Mitten Makers Market.

Owner Mandy Trasciatti and her daughters Skyler and Olive spoke to Todd and Michelle with Vendors Jessica McPeck and Kimberly Smith to talk about the expansion.

Visit mittenmakers.com for more information. You can also follow them on Facebook.

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