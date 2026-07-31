Mitch Lyons Wealth offers game-day strategies to win in retirement

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Former NFL player and Michigan State alum Mitch Lyons brings personal experiences of familial financial burdens and game-day strategies together at Mitch Lyons Wealth, educating others on financial literacy and navigating the retirement journey.

When approaching retirement, many are concerned with the risks taken in a volatile market. Mitch Lyons Wealth works with clients to build a plan to handle volatility, such as risk tolerance, risk capacity, income needs, and long-term needs. Strategies also include having a SMART plan, where individuals have a plan for their Source of income, Medical planning, Asset protection, Risk, and Taxes.

Mitch sat down with Todd to share more.

Visit mitchlyonswealth.com for more information, or text PLAN to (844) 867-8335. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

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