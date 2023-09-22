MIOCA hosting the Shake Your Teal Feathers Walk on Sept. 24

Every 23 minutes someone is diagnosed with ovarian cancer, and it can impact anyone who has ovaries, no matter their age. There are plenty of people who are fighting for patients and their families in Michigan.

The Michigan Ovarian Cancer Alliance will be hosting its annual walk, Shake Your Teal Feathers, to raise awareness for the nonprofit and show support for those who are impacted by ovarian cancer.

The event is a 1-mile fun run or walk and is an opportunity to share about ovarian cancer awareness, honor those who have passed from this cancer, and celebrate survivors. Those who participate can get a Kona Ice sweet treat and there will be a kids area to play in afterward.

The event is for the community and anyone is welcome to attend.

The walk will take place on September 24 at Millennium Park Meadows Grant Pavilion. The walk will begin at 1 p.m.

To register and to learn more, visit mioca.org.