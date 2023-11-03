"Mind Your Black Owned Business" pitch competition assisting POCs launching their businesses

Black Wall Street Muskegon, a non-profit organization serving black-owned businesses in the Muskegon area, is assisting those business owners with their entrepreneurial skills and workshop their ideas at the upcoming "Mind Your Black Owned Business Pitch Competition."

Black Wall Street Muskegon's program offers free business training and resources to local black and brown entrepreneurs and business owners in Muskegon County and surrounding areas.

The Mind Your Black Owned Business Pitch Competition will bring together new and experienced entrepreneurs, suppliers, and Investors locally to provide a forum that will inform, support, and inspire idealists to be entrepreneurial and seek opportunity through enterprise creation.

Pitching will allow contestants an opportunity to share concepts with a panel of judges with a chance to win financial funding for their business. A well-planned pitch can open doors to success in future endeavors. Ideas may be at any stage.

As part of the program, small business owners meeting the participation requirements will receive an opportunity to win a $5000, $1,000, or $500 grant to help implement some of the tools and recommendations discovered through the cohort curriculum.

The pitch day will be held at Muskegon Community College's Stevenson Center on November 21 at 6:30 p.m.

Learn more at BlackWallStreet231.org.