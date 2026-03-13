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Mike Morse shares aspects to consider when adopting a shelter animal

Mike Morse shares aspects to consider when adopting a shelter animal (sponsored)
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Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Mike Morse Law Firm is Michigan's Largest Injury Law Firm, fighting for cases both large and small. When not fighting cases, firm has been a partner of Michigan Humane for many years, with Mike Morse himself owning rescue animals over the years.

Mike visited the Morning Mix to share more about how organizations like the Humane Society of West Michigan make the pet adoption process easy for the animals and owners, including access to the shelter's resources.

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