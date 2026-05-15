Mike Morse Law Firm supports resources for pet owners

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Mike Morse Law Firm is Michigan's Largest Injury Law Firm, fighting for cases both large and small. When not fighting cases, firm has been a partner of Michigan Humane for many years, with Mike Morse himself owning rescue animals over the years.

The staff helps to support resources for pet owners through their work with Michigan Humane organizations across the state, including the Humane Society of West Michigan. One of those resources include the variety of obedience training courses for dogs.

HSWM's classes include puppies and adult dogs, as well as special classes for dogs who may show reactive behavior towards other dogs. These courses include basic cues, chewing and barking, house training, play biting, and more. The staff use a respect-based training approach that includes positive reinforcement with praise, treats, playtime, and toys to motivate and reward good behavior.

Any dogs that are adopted from the shelter receives $25 off any training class for their life, ensuring that pets and their owners are set up for long-term success.

Visit hswestmi.org for more information.

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