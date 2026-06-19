Mike Morse Law Firm supports pet adoption through Michigan Humane

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Mike Morse Law Firm is Michigan's Largest Injury Law Firm, fighting for cases both large and small. When not fighting cases, firm has been a partner of Michigan Humane for many years, with Mike Morse himself owning rescue animals over the years.

Not only does Mike own rescue animals, but several of the Firm's staff have adopted their pets through Michigan Humane. For West Michigan residents, the Humane Society of West Michigan helps connect potential owners to animals' forever homes through their "open adoption process" methodology.

HSWM reduces as many barriers as possible to pet adoption, ensuring that every shelter animal is matched with a safe, loving home. Their applications are short and shared among other shelters, and emphasize education versus requirements such as vet references.

Once applications are filled out, potential adopters meet with adoption counselors to find the best fit for the adopter and adoptee.

Visit hswestmi.org for more information.

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