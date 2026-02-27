Mike Morse Law Firm and the Importance of Microchipping Your Pet

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Mike Morse Law Firm, Michigan’s largest injury law firm, handles cases of all sizes, but their commitment to the community extends well beyond the courtroom. As a partner of the Humane Society of West Michigan, Mike Morse—a devoted rescue pet owner himself—joined us alongside Winni Walsh to discuss a vital step in pet ownership: micro-chipping.

While collars and tags are a great first line of defense, they can easily break off or become illegible. A microchip is a permanent form of identification. About the size of a grain of rice, the chip is implanted under the pet's skin and contains a unique ID number. When scanned by a shelter or veterinarian, that number links directly to the owner’s contact information in a national database.

Winni Walsh shared that the Humane Society of West Michigan includes micro-chipping at no additional cost for all pet adoptions. For those who already have a pet, the organization hosts numerous community vaccine and microchip clinics throughout the year, offering the service at a very reasonable rate—often as low as $10.

Industry data shows that micro-chipped dogs are more than twice as likely to be returned to their owners than those without chips; for cats, the return rate is nearly 20 times higher. Mike and Winni emphasized that the process is quick, relatively painless, and significantly increases the odds of a happy reunion. They also reminded viewers that a microchip is only effective if the registration is kept up to date with current phone numbers and addresses.

For more information on upcoming clinics or adoption services, visit the Humane Society of West Michigan.

