Mike Morse Law Firm advocates for pet safety this summer

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Mike Morse Law Firm is Michigan's Largest Injury Law Firm, fighting for cases both large and small. When not fighting cases, firm has been a partner of Michigan Humane for many years, with Mike Morse himself owning rescue animals over the years.

Many of the Firm's staff are pet owners as well, and this summer, the team at is reminding pet owners to keep their furry family member's safety a priority, especially during hot weather.

To keep pets safe amid periods of hot weather, limit activity to cooler times of the day such as early morning or late evening, such as walks or bathroom breaks. Be sure access to shady areas are available should you go out, and avoid strenuous exercise. Don't forget about asphalt and pavement - if it's too hot for your feet, it's too hot for paw pads.

It is also helpful to keep pets indoors as much as possible when extreme temperatures are present and offer frequent water breaks both indoors and outdoors. Most importantly, never leave your pet inside a hot car unattended.

Mike Morse Law Firm Lead Litigation Attorney Ed Kardelis and Humane Society of West Michigan Director of Development and Marketing Winni Walsh returned to the Morning Mix to share more tips for pet owners.

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