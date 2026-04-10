Mike Morse Law Firm advocates for animal shelter fostering

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Mike Morse Law Firm is Michigan's Largest Injury Law Firm, fighting for cases both large and small. When not fighting cases, firm has been a partner of Michigan Humane for many years, with Mike Morse himself owning rescue animals over the years.

The staff at the firm advocate for fostering shelter animals, which still brings enrichment to the animal and owner if adoption is not available for one's stage of life or lifestyle. Fostering gives animals a break from staying at the shelter and experience a home life situation, and the foster period is typically between 30 to 60 days for West Michigan residents looking to foster an animal from the Humane Society of West Michigan.

The Humane Society of West Michigan provide all supplies, including food and veterinary care to those interested in fostering. Visit hswestmi.org for more information.

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