Studio Park's Listening room is full of live music, speakers, and comedy! They have a slew of talented people taking the state over the next couple of weeks, including comedians Mike Geeter and Mike Logan!

Come watch "Mike Logan's Listen Up Comedy: Mike Geeter with special guest Michael (Iron Mike) Bussler" on Wednesday, March 30.

Doors to the listening Room open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at listeningroomgr.com.