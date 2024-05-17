Midtown GR announces concert lineup for Listening Lawn series at Studio Park

The summer concert season is here, and there's nothing better than enjoying the beautiful weather with amazing live music. The Listening Lawn Concert Series at Studio Park released their music guest lineup, bringing impressive talent to downtown Grand Rapids.

KT Tunstall, The Wood Brothers, Robert Randolph Band and more national, international and regional favorite artists are coming to Studio Park this summer, bringing folk, rock, bluegrass, funk and soul to the 2024 Listening Lawn concert series.

The Listening Lawn concert series launches in July. Performances include:

· The Wood Brothers, July 12

· Victor Wooten & The Wooten Brothers, July 13

· Spin Doctors, July 19

· Robert Randolph Band, July 26

· The Lone Bellow, July 27

· May Erlewine, August 22

· KT Tunstall, August 24

Tickets can be purchased at themidtowngr.com.