Mid-Michigan Honor Flights hosting golf outing fundraiser July 17

Mid-Michigan Honor Flights are a way to show dedication to the men and women who served the United States military. They bring a large group of veterans to Washington D.C. to tour many of the memorials dedicated to these veterans' service and sacrifices.

In order to do this, however, the organization needs funds so these veterans don't have to pay for this trip out of their own pockets. Help fund the dreams of these veterans to see monuments honoring their service by playing a round of golf at the Mid-Michigan Honor Flights Golf Outing.

Mid-Michigan Honor Flights Golf Outing is taking place at the Scott Lake Golf Course on July 17 starting at 8:30 a.m.

Registration costs $75 per golfer.

To sign up and learn more, visit midmichiganhonorflight.org or call (616) 894-4375.