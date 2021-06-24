MicroGold all-purpose cleaning products promise to clean and disinfect stone surfaces

Keeping the house clean not only helps it look great but can help kill harmful bacteria and viruses. For people who have or are considering natural stone countertops like granite or quartz, special cleaning supplies need to be used so the countertop looks just as new as the day it was installed.

Lou Manfredini, the host of Housesmarts Television and Radio, showcases MicroGold Granite Gold all-purpose daily cleaners to keep counters spotless and protect homeowners from germs.

Granite Gold is a 20-year-old family-run business of stone care fabricators, installers, and restoration experts.

They created a full line of easy-to-use stone care products to clean, seal, and polish natural stone countertops including:

Granite Gold Cleaner – formulated to deep clean granite, marble, and all other natural stone and quartz surfaces; quickly removes spills and soils, streak-free, and leaves a fresh citrus scent.

Granite Gold Sealer – creates a barrier to protect granite, marble, and all other natural stone for maximum surface protection against stains, etching, and soil build-up; recently named Best Granite Sealer by Countertop Advisor.

Granite Gold Polish - Quickly enhances shine and luster on granite, marble, and all other natural stone and quartz surfaces. Provides ongoing protection against water spots and fingerprints; helps prevent soap scum build-up in showers and baths.

MicroGold All-Purpose Cleaner Disinfectant - Easy, go-to solution to clean, disinfect, and protect your family and home. MicroGold All-Purpose kills 99.9% of bacteria including cold & flu viruses. Effective for daily use, the All-Purpose Cleaner cuts through tough grime and is bleach-free, making it ideal for cleaning and disinfecting any hard surface.

Multi-Action Disinfectant Antimicrobial Spray- Only multi-action product on the market that contains both a disinfectant to kill bacteria and viruses and a powerful Si-Quat antimicrobial for extended protection. Great for long-lasting protection on your home’s hard, non-porous surfaces.

Waterless Hand Soap- Perfect for people on the go to keep hands feeling moisturized while eliminating 99.99% of germs. The antibacterial properties last up to four hours, according to a study in the American Journal of Infection Control on the active ingredient benzalkonium chloride.

To learn more about all these daily cleaners, visit microgold.com or follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

*This article and segment are sponsored by MicroGold.*