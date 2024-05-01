Micro Kickboard Warehouse Sale: Get a high-quality scooter at a low price while helping the Boys & Girls Club

There are so many ways to be active outdoors, but there's another way to get around: a Micro Kickboard scooter that will grow with its rider. Now's the perfect time to get some for the kids at the Micro Kickboard Warehouse Sale, where parents can purchase new scooters at low prices.

For every scooter sold at the sale, Micro will donate one to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Grand Rapids - up to a maximum of 300 scooters.

The Warehouse Sale will take place on May 3-5 and 10-11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The warehouse is located at 4654 44th St SE in Grand Rapids.

Micro Kickboard is a scooter brand that has created a variety of styles, continuously updating and refining them with new colors and features. The scooters are as strong as possible yet also lightweight, making them easy to carry, durable enough to pass on to the next child, comfortable enough to ride for miles and miles, and fun for any age.

Learn more by visiting microkickboard.com.