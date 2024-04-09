Michigan's original Mac & Cheese Festival returns to Kalamazoo

There's no place like home, and the popular Mac and Cheese Fest from Outlier Events is headed home to Stryker Field in Kalamazoo on June 29.

In 2019, Outlier Events partnered with the Michigan Dairy Farmers and the United Dairy Industry of Michigan to host the state's first Mac and Cheese Festival in Kalamazoo. With the festival taking place in cities like Grand Rapids over the past couple of years, as well as traveling to Ohio and Wisconsin, the event is returning to its home city.

Attendees can expect one-of-a-kind mac and cheese samples, craft beers, live music, and fun activities. Each attendee will receive "all-inclusive" style tickets with food samples, beer/cider samples, a souvenir cup, and more.

There will also be activities like carnival rides and games, the Bob Segar Tribute band Lookin' Back performing live, a cheese dunk tank, and more.

Mac and Cheese Fest will take place from 4:30 to 8 p.m. VIP ticket holders will have access starting at 3 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on April 11.

Purchase tickets at macandcheesemi.com.