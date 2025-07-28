Michigan swimmer seeking opportunity to swim across Lake Superior

Bryan Huffman is the first Michigander to compete in the Triple Crown of Open Water swimming, sucessfully swimming the Catalina Channel in August 2024, the 20 Bridges Swim in 2023, and the English Channel in 2022.

Using Marathon Swimming Federation rules, Bryan is planning to swim Lake Ontario and Lake Michigan in 2026, which when achieved, will also crown him the first male to cross all over the Great Lakes under the federation rules.

Bryan is now planning a swim across Lake Superior between August 23 through 31. He will begin the journey in Minnesota and finish in Wisconsin.

His swims are all part of a fundraising effort to provide swim lesson scholarships, ensuring that everyone has swim aptitude confidence and water safety. Donations are being accepted through the Holland Aquatic Center leading up to the Lake Superior swim.

Bryan spoke with Michelle about his recent swim across Lake Huron and all that it takes to prepare for such a feat.

Join Bryan's Facebook group to keep up with his journey!

