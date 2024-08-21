Michigan Online School provides students with the opportunity to learn remotely

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Back to school can be an exciting time for students, but not every child learns best in a traditional school setting. Some challenges come with in-person school include transportation, social circles, illness, and more, but there's an option that keeps kids learning from home at Michigan Online School.

Michigan Online School believes every student deserves an opportunity to be understood, inspired, and successful in a safe and nurturing environment. They offer a robust curriculum and interactive online school platform for every grade level.

When enrolling, students will benefit from:



Tuition-free online education in the safety of your home

LIVE classroom instruction from licensed teachers that get to know your student

Fully accredited curriculum

24/7 access to online curriculum

Full transparency into lessons, instructions, grades, and progress.

Electives, credit recovery, and supplemental learning opportunities

Student support resources

A welcoming school community including online clubs, assemblies, field trips, and more!

Learn more by visiting michiganonlineschool.com or visit their Facebook page.

