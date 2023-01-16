Michigan Music Conference coming to Amway Grand Plaza & DeVos Place

From choirs to orchestras, bands, and more, music will be the focus at the Amway Grand Plaza and DeVos Place during the Michigan Music Conference.

The Michigan Music Conference features school ensemble concerts, performances from Honors Choirs, All-State Bands, and Orchestras from all across the state. The conference will include over 200 sessions in the disciplines of band, orchestra, vocal, string, and general music education.

There will also be over 100 exhibits in the exhibit hall ranging from fundraising, travel services, equipment, uniforms, and sheet music, to service music educators and their students.

The Conference features many concerts including student performers that are the best of the best from around the State of Michigan in our All-State Bands and Orchestras, Honors Choirs, and the Young Composers of Michigan. These students are amazing musicians who go through rigorous auditions and rehearsals.

The purpose of the Michigan Music Conference is to provide relevant professional development and vibrant musical experiences that support music education for educators and their students.

New in 2023, there will be a Music College Fair for high school students and their parents to learn about Music Participation in Higher Education and booths from 29 participating Colleges and Universities.

The Michigan Music Conference will take place January 19-21.

Registration is available for students, educators, and parents at michiganmusicconference.org or by calling (734)-239-8104.