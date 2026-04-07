Michigan Music Alliance's Econ Summit educates creatives in the music business

They call it show business for a reason, and that business includes the music industry. The Michigan Music Alliance has been holding the Econ Summit for the past three years, bringing musicians and creatives together to learn more about the business side of the music industry.

Over 100 Michigan musicians will be in attendance as well as 36 industry professionals, featuring 12 panels, workshops, and breakout sessions that include networking, managing mental health, release and distribution strategies, content creation, royalty information, and building community. Vendors such as Local Spins, Mitten Music, and more will also be on site selling merchandise. Lunch will be provided in the day-long conference from Taste Buds-Kitchen Connects.

The event will also feature one-on-one mentoring sessions from industry professionals and artist headshots are available with event admission.

The Econ Summit will be held Saturday, April 11 at Bamboo GR from 9 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. Tickets are $50 for general admission and $10 for students.

Michigan Music Alliance executive director Nicholas Thomasma visited the Morning Mix to share more about the event.

Visit michiganmusicalliance.org for more information and to purchase tickets.

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