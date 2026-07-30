Michigan man running 200 miles across the state this November

Alec Arambula was born with cerebral palsy, a group of conditions that affect movement, balance, and posture. Cerebral palsy symptoms appear as a spectrum, where those who are diagnosed may be unable to walk or experience cognitive impairments, while others, such as Alec are able to run half marathons!

Alec is currently a Guinness World Record holder, holding the record for fastest half marathon completed by an athlete with cerebral palsy. He is taking that to another step by running 200 miles across Michigan across one week from November 2 through 8, running from Muskegon to Port Sanilac. The journey will also be documented with a production crew to create a documentary about his life and awareness for cerebral palsy.

Alec visited the Morning Mix to share more about the upcoming Endurance Project and how the community can support him along the way!

You can follow along with Alec's journey on Instagram.

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