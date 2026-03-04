Michigan Made: Meat and Potatoes!

Franklin Dohanyos, with From Michigan, With Love, joined Todd and Michelle via Zoom to showcase two of the most legendary names in the state's food scene: Better Made Snack Foods and Dearborn Brand. These two companies have defined Michigan’s pantry staples for nearly a century, proving that some traditions only get better with time.

Better Made is gearing up for National Potato Chip Day on March 14, 2026, by highlighting their latest flavor, "All Dressed Up." This new variant offers a blend of tangy, sweet, and savory spices on their signature wavy chips.

When it comes to the main course, Dearborn Brand remains the gold standard for holiday entertaining, especially with Easter just around the corner on April 5th. Their famous spiral-sliced glazed hams and smoked kielbasa are seasonal favorites that have been a centerpiece for Michigan families since 1946. Whether you are hosting a large brunch or a quiet dinner, these traditionally smoked meats offer a stress-free way to bring high-quality, local flavor to your spring celebrations.

Watch the video above to learn more or to place an order, visit Better Made or Dearborn Brand.

