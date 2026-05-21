Michigan Made: Mamasuds and Fry Daddy's

As Memorial Day weekend approaches, many will be enjoying time outside, and these Michigan made products are perfect for cleaning up messes or as a savory snack during those summer cookouts.

MamaSuds is a woman-founded company based out of Goodrich. Their cleaning products are made from scratch with real ingredients using olive oil-based castile soap. They are also septic and gray water safe!

Fry Daddy's party mixes are gluten-free and come in four different varieties. Based in Grand Rapids, the product can be found at Meijer stores.

Watch the video above to see Todd and Michelle share more about MamaSuds and Fry Daddy's!

To see a list of all the products highlighted in Michigan Made, visit frommichiganwithlove.com.

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