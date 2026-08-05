Michigan Made: Labor Day picnic essentials

Labor Day weekend is a few weeks away, but there's plenty of time to stock up on those holiday treats, especially from Michigan made products!

If you're planning on any kind of barbecue, beach picnic, or camping trip for the holiday weekend, Dearborn products are celebrating 80 years of making Michigan's best sausages and hot dogs! From red hots, bratwurst, holiday sausage, and more including mustards, there is something for everyone!

Detroit's Better Made also offers a variety of snack foods as they celebrate 96 years of business! They offer a lot of different flavors including regular, barbecue, sour cream and onion, and more. Their new Crispy White Rounds are excellent for dipping in bean dip or salsa.

Pinconning Cheese Factory is located in Michigan's cheese capital, Pinconning, and bring lots of cheese options to the table, including blocks, dips, and even the opportunity to order a cheese sampler if you're undecided.

Magic Man Chili was created by Pete Lacombe and is a plant-based chili that is nut, gluten, soy, allergen, and seed oil free! No additional MSG or BPA is involved as well and all cans contain 15 grams of fiber! Four flavors are available to select from, including Detroit Style With Beans, Detroit Style Without Beans, White Bean and Green Chili, and Smoky Jalapeno With Beans.

Watch the video above to see Todd and Michelle share more!

To see a list of all the products highlighted in Michigan Made, visit frommichiganwithlove.com.

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