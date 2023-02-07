Michigan Made: Guernsey Dairy & Clock9Nine
Posted at 12:08 PM, Feb 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-07 12:08:49-05
What do ice cream and clocks have in common? They're both featured in this month's Michigan Made segment!
Franklin Dohanyos with From Michigan, With Love, joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share two Michigan companies and products: Guernsey Dairy & Clock9Nine.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.