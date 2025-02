It's time to show your sweetheart how much you care about them. Valentine's Day is coming, and if you want to show that special someone you love them, and your state, check out these gifts made from businesses right here in Michigan.

Franklin Dohanyos with From Michigan With Love, shares a couple of sweet deals from Gilbert Choclates and Gerych's Flowers.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok