Michigan made, family-owned: WeatherGard Windows

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WeatherGard Windows' humble beginnings in the late 1980s has now grown into a service that has not only moved and expanded facilities in the Metro Detroit area, but now extend their reach into West Michigan.

WeatherGard windows are committed to quality service and products that can withstand Michigan weather. They offer a variety of design styles and colors for windows, roofing, rain gutters, and patio and entry doors that can fit each home's unique needs. Their frames and sashes are heavy-duty compared to lightweight material that other competitions use, resulting in quality care that lasts in your most expensive asset - your home.

Most installations performed by WeatherGard are completed in one day, and they offer flexible financing options for homeowners.

WeatherGard General Manager Larry Shy sat down with Todd to share more.

Visit weathergard.com for more information and to schedule a consultation, or call 800-55-WEATHER. You can also find them on Facebook.

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