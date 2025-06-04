Michigan Made: Cheese, please!

Franklin Dohanyos, with From Michigan, With Love, spoke to Todd and Michelle over Zoom to share products from Pinconning & Wilson's Cheese and Granny's Confections!

Pinconning Cheese Company and Wilson's Cheese are based out of Pinconning, the official cheese capital of Michigan! The annual Pinconning Cheesetown Festival is the weekend of June 21 and 22. Pinconning Cheese Company is over 75 years old, while Wilson's is over 85 years old!

Both sponsor the annual Cheesetown Races on Saturday, June 14, and will provide cheese to race runners. Pinconning Cheese Company also features homemade fudge and lunches, and their products are available to ship.

Granny's Confections is based out of Howell. Since 2015, they have offered seven flavors of gluten-free, handmade brittles. Their flavors include peanut, pecan, cashew, jalapeno, almond, coconut, and a nutless brittle.

Peanut brittle's roots date back to the early 19th century, when the recipe was handed down to owner Robert Page from his grandmother. Granny's Confections uses top-quality ingredients and can be shipped anywhere in the lower 48 states.

Watch the video above to learn more about these Michigan Made products!

