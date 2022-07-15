Watch Now
Michigan Made: Blake's Farms Hard Cider & Upper Hand Brewery

Michigan Made: Blake's Hard Cider & Upper Hand Brewery
Posted at 10:05 AM, Jul 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-15 10:05:49-04

There's nothing better than cracking open a cold one during a hot Michigan summer day! If you're looking for a new drink to dry, check out Blake's Farms Hard Cider and beers from Upper Hand Brewery as part of this month's Michigan Made segment.

