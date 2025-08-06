Michigan Made: Better Made and My State Designs

Franklin Dohanyos, with From Michigan, With Love, spoke to Todd over Zoom to share products from Michigan-based companies.

Better Made snack foods turns 95 years old in 2025! Founded by Cross and Peter's in 1930 with $600 and a truck, the company is still in Detroit and is still family owned and operated!

Back in the day, there were over 20 different chip manufacturers in Detroit - and Better Made is the last one standing! And rightfully so: it is the largest producer of chips in Michigan and is a favorite around the state.

Nowadays, the company offers many different chip flavors to choose from as well as popcorns, pretzels, tortilla chips, red licorice, and more.

My State Designs was founded in 2013 and is based in Byron Center. A family-owned business, they make great, whismical Michigan-themed decals, apparel, drinkware, puzzles, gifts, and more.

Expect the store to become busier this holiday season, as pop-up stores make an appearance across Michigan malls. By purchasing from them, all proceeds support the local community.

They also curate customization holiday gift boxes!

My State Designs can be shipped anywhere in the lower 48 states.

