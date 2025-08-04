Michigan Lupus Foundation releases comic book to raise funds and awareness

Lupus is an autoimmune disease where the body's immune system attacks its own organs and tissues. Often labeled as an invisible illness, a diagnosis is difficult to obtain due to the signs and symptoms frequently mimicking other ailments.

While there is no cure available, treatment for lupus helps manage symptoms, and resources like the Michigan Lupus Foundation offer support to those suffering via education and advocacy. In Michigan, lupus affects an estimated 14,000 individuals.

The Foundation has launched a capital campaign to raise $125,000 to ensure their services continue in the state. This comes after pharmaceutical sponsors removed financial support from patient groups, affecting the Foundation's already-small operating budget of $150,000 annually.

To help with funding, "The Invisible Illness", a comic book about a young mom living with lupus, is available to purchase on the Foundation's website. All proceeds go directly to the Foundation, and it was created in partnership with BrandComix, a division of ComixWellspring.

Michigan Lupus Foundation's Executive Director, Kimberly Dimond, and Chronic Illness Advocate Brittni Hills, visited the Morning Mix to discuss the project and how the community can get involved in assisting the Foundation.

Visit milupos.org for more information.

