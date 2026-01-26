Michigan International Auto Show revs up at DeVos Place

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Michigan International Auto Show brings car enthusiasts from across the state under one roof, viewing hundreds of vehicles ranging from SUV's and trucks to hybrids and electric vehicles. The motor vehicles themselves aren't just the focus at the annual event. With advancements in technology spreading to every industry including automotive, guests can see the latest emerging and advancing tech for these vehicles.

This year's auto show returns to DeVos Place Thursday, January 29 through Sunday, February 1 with show times varying throughout the day:



Thursday 1 to 9 P.M.

Friday 10 A.M. to 9 P.M.

Saturday 10 A.M. to 9 P.M.

Sunday 10 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Gentex Corporation will be this year's presenting sponsor, featuring their latest innovations in driving vision and safety. The Electric Avenue display will return with the latest EV's, including from companies Hyundai and Volkswagen.

The performance and exotic vehicles will also make a return along the Million Dollar Motorway, featuring the largest display of Aston Martins to date at the Michigan International Auto Show, including vehicles from Audi, Bentley, BMW, and more.

The show will also feature the Kids Drive, Subaru Loves Pets puppy visits, and more.

Tickets for the Auto Show are $5 for children ages six through 14, or $12 for guests 15 and up. Children five and under get in for free. Thursday's opening day will feature free admission for active military, retired veterans, and public safety officials with valid identification. Seniors can also get 50% off their ticket purchase.

Visit grautoshow.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok