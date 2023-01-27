Watch Now
Michigan International Auto Show returns to DeVos Place on Feb. 2-5

Posted at 10:43 AM, Jan 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-27 10:43:50-05

If it's got wheels and moves, it's more than likely to be found at the Michigan International Auto Show coming to Grand Rapids in February.

DeVos Place will be filled with hundreds of vehicles, giving visitors an opportunity to shop for their next car, see the hottest new vehicles, and check out soon-to-be-released models.

On Thursday and Friday only, first responders can receive free Admission. Present a valid ID, or badge, or attend in uniform at Will Call to receive a free admission pass.

Michigan International Auto Show will take place February 2 – 5.

Adult tickets cost $12 and kids 6-14 are $5.

Learn more and purchase tickets at grautoshow.com.

