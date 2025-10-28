Michigan High School Esports Federation to host River City Invitational

Across the country, Esports has seen a rise in both University and High School programs. The Michigan High School Esports Federation is hosting the State Regional Finals in Grand Rapids - a first for the city and Federation of this scale.

The tournament will run from November 14 through 16 at DeVos Place's Ballroom C. Tournament hours will vary, with Friday and Saturday running from 10 A.M. to 7 P.M. and Sunday running from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M.

The tournament is occurring at the same time as Grand Rapids Comic Con, and is free to attend for competitors. Entry tickets cost the same as admittance to Grand Rapids Comic Con.

A variety of games are expected to be part of the tournament, including Rocket League, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario Kart, Apex Legends, and more.

Visit mihsef.org for more information. You can also follow the Federation on Facebook.

