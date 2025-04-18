Michigan Growth Office allocates $500,000 in grant funding through Make MI Home initiative

For a second year in a row, the Michigan Growth Office has allocated $500,000 in new grant funding through Make MI Home, a first-of-its-kind initiative to invest in talent attraction and retention across the state.

These programs will be community-based, allowing diversity in different areas across the state and ensuring Michigan's population growth is locally driven.

Make MI Home is looking for communities across the state to identify new, innovative ideas for programs to help retain and recruit employees in their communities. The grant is open to talent organizations, local governments, economic development organizations, and other businesses that wish to apply.

Make MI Home will announce this year's grant recipients at the end of May. In the fall of 2024, three grants were given to West Michigan communities.

Applications are open through Friday, May 2 at 5 P.M.

For more information and to learn how to apply, visit michiganbusiness.org.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok