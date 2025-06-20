Michigan Food Truck & Craft Beverage Festival coming to Ionia Fairgrounds

West Michigan is no stranger to food trucks, thanks to the booming food truck industry in recent years. Since 2011, Food Truck Festivals of America has been bringing communities nation-wide together to share the love of food and support small businesses that operate these trucks.

Food Truck Festivals of America is coming to the Ionia Fairgrounds on Saturday, June 21, for the first-annual Michigan Food Truck and Craft Beverage Festival. The festival runs from 12 P.M. to 6 P.M., with early entry VIP hour starting at 11 A.M.

General admission tickets are $5 when purchased in advance online, or $10 the day of at the gate. VIP packages are only available in advance online and range in price from $20 to $50.

Anthony Pepe, owner of Food Truck Festivals of America and Amine Bazzi, General Manager of Cousin’s Maine Lobster Truck, joined Todd and Michelle on the Fox 17 AllSeasons Living Patio to preview the event.

Visit foodtruckfestivalsofamerica.com to learn more about upcoming food truck festivals across the United States.

