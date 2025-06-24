Michigan Crafted initiative unites craft beer lovers across the mitten state

Being the second-most agriculturally diverse state in the country, it's safe to say that Michigan is known for more than just Great Lakes - it's also known for great brews.

The craft beverage scene in the state has a new initiative in partnership with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) and the Michigan Craft Beverage Council (MCBC). "Michigan Crafted" takes Michigan's craft beverage culture across the state, with participating businesses offering advertising and venue tours for those looking to explore what makes Michigan a world-class beverage destination.

A summer rollout is currently happening, with a wider reach across the United States expected in 2026.

Michigan Craft Beverage Council Director Jenelle Jagmin and Long Road Distillers Owner & Co-Founder Jon O'Connor visited the Morning Mix to discuss the initiative and impact Michigan Crafted is expected to bring.

To learn more, visit micrafted.com or follow updates on Instagram.

