Michigan children's book author releases second picture book

Michigan author Kirstina VanAtta has released her second children's picture book, Kindness Lemonade.

Kindness Lemonade began out of the importance and hope of treating others with kindness and respect. Using a lemonade recipe to teach children empathy, friendship, and impact of small acts of kindness, the book also encourages conversations for children and parents, teachers, caregivers, and more.

Kindness Lemonade will be released August 4, and there will be a special launch party at Lola Lee's Coffee and Books in Byron Center on Saturday, August 22 from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M. It is free to attend and open to all members of the public.

Kristin visited the Morning Mix to share more about the book, which will be released through online retailers and in local bookstores.

Visit kristinvanatta.com for more information.

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